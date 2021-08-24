New York State Common Retirement Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,575 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.12% of Prudential Financial worth $49,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 76.4% in the second quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 67.2% in the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PRU stock opened at $104.52 on Tuesday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.16 and a fifty-two week high of $109.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.68.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.75. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 13.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

Prudential Financial declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 45.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Prudential Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.33.

Prudential Financial, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services including life insurance, annuities, mutual funds, and investment management to both individual and institutional customers. It operates through the following segments: PGIM, International Businesses, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, Closed Block, and Corporate and Others.

