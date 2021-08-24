NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $123.80 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will report $123.80 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for NewAge’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $115.00 million and the highest is $128.41 million. NewAge posted sales of $62.72 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year sales of $500.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $482.56 million to $509.56 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $557.51 million, with estimates ranging from $551.23 million to $563.79 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $124.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.71 million. NewAge had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%.

NBEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NewAge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ:NBEV opened at $1.80 on Tuesday. NewAge has a 12-month low of $1.53 and a 12-month high of $4.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.14 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NewAge during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in NewAge in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NewAge in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in NewAge in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NewAge by 36.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 5,076 shares during the period. 27.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NewAge, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of beverages. It operates through the Noni by NewAge and NewAge segment. The Noni by NewAge segment focuses on the development, manufacturing, and marketing of Tahitian Noni Juice, MAX and other noni beverages as well as other nutritional, cosmetic, and personal care products.

