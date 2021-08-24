NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) Insider Will Hobman Purchases 35,995 Shares

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) insider Will Hobman acquired 35,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £29,875.85 ($39,032.99).
Shares of NRR opened at GBX 81.32 ($1.06) on Tuesday. NewRiver REIT plc has a 52-week low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of £251.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%.
About NewRiver REIT
NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.
Recommended Story: How Short Selling Works
Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.