NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) Insider Will Hobman Purchases 35,995 Shares

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) insider Will Hobman acquired 35,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £29,875.85 ($39,032.99).

Shares of NRR opened at GBX 81.32 ($1.06) on Tuesday. NewRiver REIT plc has a 52-week low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a 52-week high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.24. The company has a market cap of £251.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.63.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.86%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on NewRiver REIT from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded NewRiver REIT to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

