NewRiver REIT’s (NRR) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 60.49% from the stock’s current price.

NRR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of NewRiver REIT from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of NewRiver REIT to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NewRiver REIT stock traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) on Monday, hitting GBX 81 ($1.06). 304,106 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 858,532. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 84.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93. The company has a market capitalization of £250.24 million and a P/E ratio of -1.65. NewRiver REIT has a 12-month low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a 12-month high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43).

In related news, insider Will Hobman bought 35,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, for a total transaction of £29,875.85 ($39,032.99).

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

