NewRiver REIT’s (NRR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Liberum Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 130 ($1.70) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 60.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price target on NewRiver REIT from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 70 ($0.91) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank raised NewRiver REIT to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 90 ($1.18) to GBX 115 ($1.50) in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

LON NRR traded up GBX 0.90 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 81 ($1.06). 304,106 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,532. The company has a market cap of £250.24 million and a PE ratio of -1.65. NewRiver REIT has a one year low of GBX 42.70 ($0.56) and a one year high of GBX 109.20 ($1.43). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 84.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.93, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 4.24.

In related news, insider Will Hobman bought 35,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 83 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £29,875.85 ($39,032.99).

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

