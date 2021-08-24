Newscrypto (NWC) Price Reaches $1.03 on Top Exchanges

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. Newscrypto has a market cap of $154.64 million and $10.89 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Newscrypto has traded up 47.5% against the US dollar. One Newscrypto coin can now be purchased for $1.03 or 0.00002142 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.38 or 0.00052887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00124054 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.49 or 0.00155202 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48,009.05 or 1.00023341 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $473.51 or 0.00986514 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,150.11 or 0.06563031 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newscrypto Coin Profile

Newscrypto was first traded on October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 270,056,971 coins and its circulating supply is 150,407,324 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . Newscrypto’s official website is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

