Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Stock Price Up 12.8%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) shares rose 12.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.82 and last traded at $7.82. Approximately 1,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 79,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.

NEXA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nexa Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.28. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.65.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. Nexa Resources had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.

About Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

