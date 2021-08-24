Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Stock Price Up 12.8%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) shares rose 12.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $7.82 and last traded at $7.82. Approximately 1,976 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 79,570 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.93.
NEXA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $13.50 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Morgan Stanley cut Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nexa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Nexa Resources from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.28. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.65.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NEXA. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nexa Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $91,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Institutional investors own 7.68% of the company’s stock.
About Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA)
Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.
Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading
Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.