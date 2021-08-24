Nexa Resources (TSE:NEXA) Trading 19.9% Higher

Nexa Resources S.A. (TSE:NEXA)’s stock price traded up 19.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$10.32 and last traded at C$10.32. 200 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$8.61.

Several research firms recently commented on NEXA. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$18.50 price objective on shares of Nexa Resources in a research note on Friday, April 30th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Nexa Resources from C$15.50 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

The firm has a market cap of C$1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 7.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

Read More: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.