NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Acquired by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its holdings in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,213,238 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134,088 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc owned about 0.25% of NexGen Energy worth $4,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 79.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth $1,645,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NexGen Energy during the second quarter worth $1,423,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 82.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,629,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 26.1% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NXE. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of NexGen Energy from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NexGen Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

NXE traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $4.11. 12,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,118,647. The company has a current ratio of 41.31, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.14. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $5.04.

NexGen Energy Company Profile

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.