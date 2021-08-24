Nexo (NEXO) Price Hits $1.89 on Exchanges

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $1.06 billion and $13.71 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Nexo has traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar. One Nexo coin can now be bought for about $1.89 or 0.00003965 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.82 or 0.00054076 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003097 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00014826 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.69 or 0.00049616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $378.00 or 0.00791783 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.46 or 0.00099404 BTC.

Nexo Profile

NEXO is a coin. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. Nexo’s official website is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

