NEXT.coin (NEXT) Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges

NEXT.coin (CURRENCY:NEXT) traded up 23.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. One NEXT.coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000337 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, NEXT.coin has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. NEXT.coin has a market capitalization of $1.22 million and approximately $77,002.00 worth of NEXT.coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,867.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $640.94 or 0.01338991 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.82 or 0.00338058 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.00 or 0.00156676 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Alitas (ALT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004807 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002077 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00016701 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002102 BTC.

NEXT.coin Profile

NEXT.coin (NEXT) is a PoS/PoW coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2017. NEXT.coin’s total supply is 16,788,346 coins and its circulating supply is 6,228,754 coins. NEXT.coin’s official website is next.exchange . NEXT.coin’s official Twitter account is @NextExchange . NEXT.coin’s official message board is medium.com/nextexchange

According to CryptoCompare, “Next.exchange token (NEXT) is an ERC-20 compliant token built on the Ethereum blockchain. NEXT will benefit the token holders by giving them early access to ICO listings, consultations and access to a referral program on the Next.exchange, a stock exchange committed to offering alternative financing and non-banking asset management. “

Buying and Selling NEXT.coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT.coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT.coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT.coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

