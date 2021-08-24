NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) COO Sells $10,000,000.00 in Stock

NextGen Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:NGAC) COO Giordano Sordoni sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NextGen Acquisition stock remained flat at $$8.83 during trading on Tuesday. 40 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 835,434. NextGen Acquisition Co. has a 52-week low of $8.61 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.82.

NextGen Acquisition (NASDAQ:NGAC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.17. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextGen Acquisition Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NGAC shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on shares of NextGen Acquisition in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,648,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,288,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,617,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. grew its holdings in NextGen Acquisition by 11.2% in the first quarter. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. now owns 555,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 55,826 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NextGen Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.04% of the company’s stock.

About NextGen Acquisition

NextGen Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on pursuing opportunities in industrial and healthcare sectors. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

