NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of NFI Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NFYEF shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut NFI Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities upped their price objective on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

NFYEF stock opened at $24.24 on Tuesday. NFI Group has a 1-year low of $11.30 and a 1-year high of $25.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.46.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.6979 dividend. This is a positive change from NFI Group’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.32%.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

