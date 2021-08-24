NFT Alley Price Tops $0.87 (ALLEY)

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 24th. NFT Alley has a total market cap of $450,778.56 and $302,819.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Alley coin can now be purchased for $0.87 or 0.00001811 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded down 26.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NFT Alley alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002391 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00053987 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.46 or 0.00123599 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.24 or 0.00156412 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003566 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,133.03 or 1.00060062 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $481.02 or 0.00999959 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,175.90 or 0.06602136 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About NFT Alley

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

NFT Alley Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT Alley should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Alley using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Alley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT Alley and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.