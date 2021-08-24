NFTX (NFTX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.82 Million

NFTX (CURRENCY:NFTX) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. One NFTX coin can now be bought for about $198.74 or 0.00412387 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTX has a total market capitalization of $93.48 million and approximately $2.82 million worth of NFTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFTX has traded up 36.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00054515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00050042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $379.94 or 0.00788367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00099725 BTC.

About NFTX

NFTX is a coin. It launched on November 15th, 2020. NFTX’s total supply is 650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,340 coins. NFTX’s official Twitter account is @nftx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “NFTX is a platform for making ERC20 tokens that are backed by NFT collectibles. These tokens are called funds, and (like all ERC20s) they are fungible and composable. With NFTX, it is possible to create and trade funds based on the users' favourite collectibles such as CryptoPunks, Axies, CryptoKitties, and Avastars, right from a DEX like Uniswap. “

NFTX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

