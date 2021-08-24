NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Stock Price Up 13.6%

Shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) shot up 13.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.72 and last traded at $13.72. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,102 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) in a report on Friday, July 9th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53.

NIBE Industrier AB engages in the manufacture of products for both household and commercial use. It operates through the following business areas: NIBE Climate Solutions, NIBE Element, and NIBE Stoves. The NIBE Climate Solutions business area offers indoor climate comfort products including heating, air conditioning, heat recovery and hot water for homes, apartment blocks, and other large properties.

