NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Hits New 12-Month High at $289.05

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $289.05 and last traded at $288.48, with a volume of 10927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $280.50.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NICE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NICE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. reduced their price objective on shares of NICE from $312.00 to $296.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NICE from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NICE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $295.85.

Get NICE alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $18.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $259.54.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.40. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. Equities analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the second quarter worth $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 72.2% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth $37,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NICE in the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 150.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 60.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.