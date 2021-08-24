Niftyx Protocol Price Up 65.1% Over Last 7 Days (SHROOM)

Niftyx Protocol (CURRENCY:SHROOM) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 24th. During the last seven days, Niftyx Protocol has traded up 65.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Niftyx Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00000822 BTC on exchanges. Niftyx Protocol has a total market capitalization of $20.34 million and $878,312.00 worth of Niftyx Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.38 or 0.00054764 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003129 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.20 or 0.00014958 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002078 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00050310 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $381.18 or 0.00791361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.21 or 0.00100094 BTC.

Niftyx Protocol Profile

Niftyx Protocol (CRYPTO:SHROOM) is a coin. It launched on September 2nd, 2020. Niftyx Protocol’s total supply is 65,557,424 coins and its circulating supply is 51,386,058 coins. Niftyx Protocol’s official Twitter account is @NiftyxProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Shroom.Finance is a fork of Sushiswap, an experimental protocol for DeFi chads. Shroom is a DeFi protocol and DAO focused on in-game asset minting, launch, and trading. The protocol is 100% driven, owned, and governed by its community without central parties or middlemen. It aims for a truly decentralised ecosystem that enables minting, final ownership, and cross-platform trading of these virtual items, and that will help game developers to decouple and easily bootstrap their in-game economic structures and currency systems. “

Niftyx Protocol Coin Trading

