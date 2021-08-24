NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Acquired by Mattern Capital Management LLC

Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the period. NIKE comprises approximately 1.4% of Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mattern Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $7,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its position in NIKE by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 46,966 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,256,000 after acquiring an additional 9,469 shares during the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth $1,470,000. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 15,489 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 180,859 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $27,951,000 after purchasing an additional 15,146 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $160.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 403,010 shares of company stock valued at $63,743,181 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.13. 97,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,374,486. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $109.90 and a one year high of $174.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $159.20. The stock has a market cap of $269.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.90%.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

