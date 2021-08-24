Nimiq (NIM) Hits Market Cap of $40.88 Million

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 24th. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for about $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Nimiq has a market cap of $40.88 million and $1.41 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,631.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.04 or 0.06707662 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000618 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $656.09 or 0.01349110 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.41 or 0.00373029 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.32 or 0.00134313 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $329.36 or 0.00677259 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.62 or 0.00336457 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006153 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.35 or 0.00329717 BTC.

About Nimiq

Nimiq (CRYPTO:NIM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,850,856,137 coins and its circulating supply is 8,189,356,137 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nimiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

