Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.35.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NIO shares. upgraded shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of NIO in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BOCOM International began coverage on shares of NIO in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $38.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.91 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. NIO has a 52 week low of $14.31 and a 52 week high of $66.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.58.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.12. NIO had a negative net margin of 29.68% and a negative return on equity of 39.72%. As a group, analysts expect that NIO will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NIO during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 28.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

