Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Stake Increased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) by 313.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,894,888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,436,575 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 2.49% of Niu Technologies worth $61,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Niu Technologies during the second quarter valued at $98,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth $221,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $248,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. 22.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NIU shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Niu Technologies in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.

Shares of Niu Technologies stock opened at $25.07 on Tuesday. Niu Technologies has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $53.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.15. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Niu Technologies Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

