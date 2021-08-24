Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Trading Up 6.1%

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was up 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $26.60 and last traded at $26.60. Approximately 4,947 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,079,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.07.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NIU shares. UBS Group started coverage on Niu Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Niu Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Niu Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.06.

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.70.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 313.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,894,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,575 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth about $473,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth about $2,305,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 23.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors own 22.29% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU)

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.