NKN (NKN) One Day Volume Tops $52.99 Million

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded down 9.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 24th. NKN has a total market cap of $311.43 million and approximately $52.99 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NKN coin can currently be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000926 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, NKN has traded 12.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get NKN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002414 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.21 or 0.00052491 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00065458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.33 or 0.00123513 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00101720 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $73.93 or 0.00153906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,133.33 or 1.00205746 BTC.

NKN Profile

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for NKN is nkn.org . The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

NKN Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NKN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NKN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NKN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.