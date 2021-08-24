Nocopi Technologies (OTCMKTS:NNUP) Trading Up 0.1%

Nocopi Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNUP)’s stock price was up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.23. Approximately 86,768 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 154,868 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.21.

About Nocopi Technologies (OTCMKTS:NNUP)

Nocopi Technologies, Inc engages in the development and distribution of document security products and licensing of reactive ink technologies for the entertainment, toy and educational product markets. It also develops and markets technologies for document and product authentication. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in King of Prussia, PA.

