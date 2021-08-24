Nord Finance Price Hits $2.32 on Top Exchanges (NORD)

Nord Finance (CURRENCY:NORD) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. In the last week, Nord Finance has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Nord Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $2.32 or 0.00004839 BTC on major exchanges. Nord Finance has a market capitalization of $5.09 million and $488,404.00 worth of Nord Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002089 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002403 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.42 or 0.00053092 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00124139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $74.84 or 0.00156309 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003550 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,918.95 or 1.00079685 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $476.11 or 0.00994359 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,203.82 or 0.06691236 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nord Finance Coin Profile

Nord Finance’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Nord Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,197,044 coins. Nord Finance’s official Twitter account is @Nord_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nord Finance, a blockchain agnostic platform, is an advanced decentralized financial ecosystem focusing on simplifying decentralized finance products for users by highlighting traditional finance’s key attributes. Deployed on the Ethereum Network, it integrates multi-chain interoperability, thus proposing a plethora of financial primitives, which constitute savings, advisory, loans against assets, investment/funds management, and swaps. “

Buying and Selling Nord Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nord Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nord Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nord Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

