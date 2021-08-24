Nord/LB Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €12.00 Price Target

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €12.00 ($14.12) target price by equities researchers at Nord/LB in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s target price suggests a potential upside of 39.50% from the stock’s current price.

TKA has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.75 ($17.35) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. thyssenkrupp has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.11 ($14.24).

TKA traded up €0.10 ($0.12) on Tuesday, hitting €8.60 ($10.12). 1,870,068 shares of the stock traded hands. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 52 week high of €27.01 ($31.78). The business has a fifty day moving average of €8.61.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

