Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,808 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $21,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Factorial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 22,688.9% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,463,908 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after buying an additional 3,448,708 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $138,619,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,037,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $278,679,000 after buying an additional 467,573 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at about $58,599,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,800,335 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,511,228,000 after buying an additional 217,519 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $263.61 on Tuesday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $196.15 and a 12-month high of $295.14. The company has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $263.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The railroad operator reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.34. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This is a positive change from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSC. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.41.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 5,148 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.93, for a total transaction of $1,322,675.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 31,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,067,345.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

