North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$24.25.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Pi Financial boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Get North American Construction Group alerts:

TSE NOA opened at C$17.30 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.37. North American Construction Group has a 12-month low of C$7.99 and a 12-month high of C$21.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$491.63 million and a P/E ratio of 13.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$18.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is presently 12.65%.

In related news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,084,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$37,517,004. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 31,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.54, for a total value of C$638,794.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,809,594.88. In the last three months, insiders sold 132,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,894.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for North American Construction Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North American Construction Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.