Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Northland Power Inc. (OTCMKTS:NPIFF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.25.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NPIFF shares. Desjardins upgraded Northland Power from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$47.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$48.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on Northland Power from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Northland Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th.

OTCMKTS:NPIFF opened at $32.66 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.92. Northland Power has a 1 year low of $26.91 and a 1 year high of $41.06.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.959 per share. This is an increase from Northland Power’s previous dividend of $0.94. This represents a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th.

About Northland Power

Northland Power, Inc engages in the development, building, owning, and managing wind facilities. It operates through the following segments: Offshore Wind, Efficient Natural Gas, Onshore Renewable, Utility, and Other. The Offshore Wind segment comprises Gemini, Nordsee One, and Deutsche Bucht projects.

