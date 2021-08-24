Northland Securities Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $460.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price objective boosted by Northland Securities from $440.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.47% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $445.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $469.00 to $507.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.43.

Shares of NYSE:PANW opened at $372.57 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $406.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $382.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a PE ratio of -81.70 and a beta of 1.39.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.13, for a total value of $529,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,964,910.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,569 shares of company stock valued at $13,721,751 in the last ninety days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 68 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 75.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

