Novartis Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,082 put options on the company. This is an increase of 259% compared to the average volume of 1,137 put options.
Shares of NVS traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.31. 75,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,312. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.39. Novartis has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $206.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80.
Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.
About Novartis
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
