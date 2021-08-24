Novartis Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NVS)

Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 4,082 put options on the company. This is an increase of 259% compared to the average volume of 1,137 put options.

Shares of NVS traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.31. 75,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,748,312. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.39. Novartis has a one year low of $77.04 and a one year high of $98.52. The firm has a market cap of $206.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Novartis will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 72.0% in the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 5,778 shares during the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novartis by 29.6% in the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 43,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,738,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Novartis by 4,088.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after purchasing an additional 196,839 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates increased its position in shares of Novartis by 2.9% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 176,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,055,000 after purchasing an additional 4,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA increased its position in shares of Novartis by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 98,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,383,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oddo Bhf raised shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.33.

About Novartis

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

