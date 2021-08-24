Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) dropped 5.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $235.00 and last traded at $236.83. Approximately 35,567 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,478,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $251.00.

NVAX has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Novavax from $217.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novavax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Novavax from $365.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Novavax has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.00.

Get Novavax alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 1.60.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.63) by ($1.12). Novavax had a negative return on equity of 150.88% and a negative net margin of 80.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. Analysts predict that Novavax, Inc. will post -8.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Gregory M. Glenn sold 1,866 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.52, for a total value of $435,748.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of Novavax stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $431,760.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,055.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,406 shares of company stock valued at $15,856,752. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Novavax by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,670,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,416,249,000 after purchasing an additional 777,356 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth $121,964,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Novavax by 137.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 822,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $149,176,000 after purchasing an additional 476,750 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Novavax by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $359,524,000 after purchasing an additional 251,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Novavax during the 1st quarter worth $45,328,000. 53.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Novavax, Inc focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of vaccines to prevent infectious diseases. It provides vaccines for COVID-19, seasonal flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Ebola, and Middle East respiratory syndrome. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

See Also: Understanding and Trading Breakout Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.