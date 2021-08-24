NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM) Stock Price Up 5.1%

NovelStem International Corp. (OTCMKTS:NSTM) rose 5.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.21 and last traded at $0.21. Approximately 6,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 19,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.26.

About NovelStem International (OTCMKTS:NSTM)

NovelStem International Corp. focuses on developing and commercialization of diagnostic technology that can predict patients' resistance to chemotherapy allowing for targeted cancer treatments and the potential to reduce resistance to chemotherapy. It has a collaboration agreement with NewStem Ltd.

