NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $142.62 Million

Equities research analysts expect NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR) to report sales of $142.62 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for NovoCure’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $139.50 million and the highest is $145.40 million. NovoCure posted sales of $132.66 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NovoCure will report full-year sales of $557.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $552.10 million to $573.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $635.15 million, with estimates ranging from $618.80 million to $646.98 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NovoCure.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $133.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.50 million. NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a negative net margin of 0.84%.

NVCR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $215.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of NovoCure in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $229.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NovoCure from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.14.

NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $135.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,701.66 and a beta of 1.14. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $76.03 and a 1-year high of $232.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $179.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 9.00 and a quick ratio of 8.77.

In other news, insider Pritesh Shah sold 23,540 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $5,061,100.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,732 shares in the company, valued at $16,712,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashley Cordova sold 26,624 shares of NovoCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total transaction of $3,752,386.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,482,253.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,281 shares of company stock worth $10,063,722. 5.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVCR. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 104.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NovoCure in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NovoCure by 133.8% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 70.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

