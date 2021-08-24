Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF) Trading Up 3%

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF)’s share price was up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $78.80 and last traded at $78.80. Approximately 250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.50.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.02.

About Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMF)

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

