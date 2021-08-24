NRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRXP) Stock Price Down 4.4%

NRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXP)’s share price fell 4.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $13.18 and last traded at $13.18. 6,334 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,812,158 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $463,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $3,399,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $93,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $415,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of NRx Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $4,234,000. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NRX Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage small molecule pharmaceutical company, develops various therapeutics for the treatment of central nervous system disorders and life-threatening pulmonary diseases. The company's pipeline includes medicinal candidates in Phase 2 and Phase 3 trials for COVID-19-related lung injury and acute respiratory distress.

