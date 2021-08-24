Nucleus Vision Tops 24 Hour Volume of $479,674.00 (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 24th. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. One Nucleus Vision coin can now be bought for $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Nucleus Vision has a market cap of $20.96 million and $479,674.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002075 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.27 or 0.00054515 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003124 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014923 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002077 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00050042 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $379.94 or 0.00788367 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.06 or 0.00099725 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,206,198,610 coins. Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

