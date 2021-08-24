Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) Stock Price Down 5.6%

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)’s stock price traded down 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $30.69 and last traded at $30.76. 4,168 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 349,174 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.60.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nurix Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion and a P/E ratio of -12.96.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.06). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.14% and a negative net margin of 389.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Pierre Beaurang sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $223,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $35,844.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 2,005 shares in the company, valued at $59,889.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,900 shares of company stock worth $750,729. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 138.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 440.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nurix Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

