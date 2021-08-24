Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Bought by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,085 shares during the quarter. Nutrien comprises approximately 0.8% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $7,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $5,416,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 13.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 508,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,381,000 after acquiring an additional 60,196 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 287.6% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 29,530 shares in the last quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 6.4% in the first quarter. O Brien Greene & Co. Inc now owns 142,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after acquiring an additional 8,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caption Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at about $1,483,000. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

NTR stock traded up $0.58 on Tuesday, hitting $60.86. 53,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,701,710. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $36.56 and a twelve month high of $65.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.26. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.93.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.23% and a net margin of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 102.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Nutrien from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.25.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

