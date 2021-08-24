NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Sells $2,034,100.00 in Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Director Persis Drell sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total value of $2,034,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Persis Drell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Persis Drell sold 800 shares of NVIDIA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.47, for a total value of $573,176.00.

NASDAQ:NVDA traded down $1.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $217.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,542,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,407,160. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.49. The stock has a market cap of $543.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.33, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $115.67 and a 12 month high of $219.97.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 40.88% and a net margin of 32.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 7.77%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $187.50 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Argus lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $184.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $227.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.16.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Edgewood Management LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 238.8% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 17,989,080 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,598,266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,678,710 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the second quarter valued at $1,824,062,000. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 87.6% during the second quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 3,715,358 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,971,965,000 after buying an additional 1,735,207 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at $755,933,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 719.6% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 767,455 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $409,767,000 after buying an additional 891,313 shares during the last quarter. 15.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment comprises of product brands, which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

