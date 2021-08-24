Nwam LLC Acquires 14,947 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,947 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $4,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,827,000 after purchasing an additional 184,159 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 100,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,071,000 after purchasing an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 17,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 611,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,077,000 after purchasing an additional 67,228 shares during the last quarter. 68.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.54 per share, with a total value of $999,676.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ADM traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,585,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.64 and a fifty-two week high of $69.30. The company has a market cap of $33.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.17.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.27.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

