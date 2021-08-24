Nwam LLC Acquires 1,856 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Homrich & Berg grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,809,000 after purchasing an additional 170,311 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,837,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,307,000 after acquiring an additional 36,298 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,805,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,616,000 after acquiring an additional 14,465 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,817,000 after acquiring an additional 38,557 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $227,354,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $162.22. The company had a trading volume of 51,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,366,647. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $124.14 and a 52 week high of $163.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.70.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.