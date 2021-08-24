Nwam LLC Acquires 2,808 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 11.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,389 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,808 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $6,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.1% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in The Boeing by 4.0% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,192 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,386 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in The Boeing by 1.8% during the first quarter. Mission Creek Capital Partners Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network increased its stake in The Boeing by 2.0% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 2,410 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $614,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.28% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

BA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. upped their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on The Boeing from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $257.59.

Shares of BA traded up $3.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $222.44. 454,981 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,368,835. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $141.58 and a 1 year high of $278.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $231.30. The firm has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a PE ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.62.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.