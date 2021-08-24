Nwam LLC Acquires 44,650 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Nwam LLC raised its holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 213,292 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,650 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.09% of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $3,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,027,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,450,000 after acquiring an additional 248,634 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 23.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,886,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,229,701 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 125.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,060,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,483,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373,926 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 15.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,650,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,701,000 after acquiring an additional 623,431 shares during the period. Finally, Appaloosa LP grew its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.8% in the first quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 4,623,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,241,000 after acquiring an additional 169,535 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

GT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

NASDAQ:GT traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $15.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,262,784. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $7.28 and a one year high of $20.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 2.16.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 0.96%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.87) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

Read More: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.