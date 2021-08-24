Nwam LLC Buys 15,006 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Nwam LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 128,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 15,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up 1.2% of Nwam LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $13,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belmont Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ironwood Financial llc grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Financial llc now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, reaching $105.85. 100,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,395,641. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.84. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.46 and a twelve month high of $107.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

