Nwam LLC Buys 431 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Nwam LLC lifted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,448 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FB. Bessemer Securities LLC increased its position in Facebook by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after buying an additional 3,010 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC increased its position in Facebook by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH increased its position in Facebook by 70.3% in the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after buying an additional 4,616 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Facebook by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. 60.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FB traded up $3.05 on Tuesday, reaching $366.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,049,094. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.13 and a 1-year high of $377.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $352.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. Equities research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.85.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.23, for a total transaction of $82,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,079,724.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total value of $490,705.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,571,209 shares of company stock valued at $893,960,342 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

