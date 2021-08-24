Nwam LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Nwam LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,108 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 694 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney by 1,620.0% during the 2nd quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 258 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 60.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 566,970 shares of company stock worth $101,653,310. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.08.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $178.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 348,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,290,727. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $324.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 291.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.