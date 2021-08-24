Nwam LLC Decreases Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Nwam LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,828 shares during the period. Nwam LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $4,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000.

EFG stock traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $110.66. The stock had a trading volume of 410,902 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.78. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

