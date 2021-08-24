Nwam LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Nwam LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Nwam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period.

Shares of VB stock traded up $2.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $223.17. 3,298 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 697,310. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $146.88 and a 52-week high of $228.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $221.90.

